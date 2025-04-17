Civic body bans contractor, fines ready-mix concrete plants Rs 20 lakh each for poor-quality work; Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected Dinkarrao Desai Road in Aarey Colony and found the work quality to be poor

Aarey Colony’s road shows signs of wear and tear. File pic/Satej Shinde

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has barred a contractor from participating in the civic tendering process for two years and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh for substandard work on the Aarey Milk Colony road concreting project. In addition, two ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants have been fined Rs 20 lakh each for supplying poor-quality concrete.

mid-day had earlier reported the appearance of cracks on Aarey Colony road on December 7, 2023, and again on May 28, 2024, when similar damage was observed on another stretch of the same road.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected Dinkarrao Desai Road in Aarey Colony and found the work quality to be poor. “A notice was issued to the contractor with instructions to rectify the substandard work. However, there was an inexcusable delay in carrying out the rectification. The contractor’s response to the show-cause notice was unsatisfactory. As a result, the contractor has been barred from BMC’s tender process for the next two years and fined R5 lakh,” said an official.

Bangar’s inspection on March 20 revealed more lapses in other areas in the city. During a visit to Dr Neetu Mankad Road in Chembur, a slump test showed that the concrete used was below standard. Similarly, at Jail Road in Sandhurst Road, the concrete failed the slump test. “Both sites used substandard ready-mix concrete. The two RMC plants were issued show-cause notices. Despite their explanation that the issue was due to ‘oversight’, we are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy,” the official said.

Consequently, the BMC has imposed a fine of R20 lakh on each RMC plant, revoked their civic permit, and barred them from supplying concrete to any BMC project for six months. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, “Any individual or agency involved in substandard work will face strict action.”

The slump test

Officials explained that the slump test helps determine the cement-to-water ratio in concrete. Excess water compromises this balance, directly affecting the quality of the mix. The slump test is conducted to assess the workability of concrete. In this test, a cone-shaped mould is filled with fresh concrete and lightly tamped. The mould is then lifted vertically, and the amount by which the concrete settles, known as the slump, is measured. Given its importance, the BMC has made it mandatory to conduct slump tests both at RMC plants and at work sites to ensure road quality.