Mumbai: 'If parents move, kids will too,' says Dr Milan Balakrishnan

Mumbai: ‘If parents move, kids will too,’ says Dr Milan Balakrishnan

Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Experts warn screen addiction, lack of play is warping kids’ minds and moods; mid-day speaks with Dr Milan Balakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist and psychotherapist, to understand this better

Dr Milan Balakrishnan. Pic/By special arrangement

Children who avoid physical activity aren’t just risking bigger waistlines—they’re stunting their emotional and cognitive growth, say mental health professionals. Experts call for urgent, structured interventions at both home and school. mid-day speaks with Dr Milan Balakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist and psychotherapist, to understand this better.


How does limited or no physical activity affect a child’s long-term emotional and cognitive development?
Physical activity during early childhood directly impacts the brain’s limbic system, which governs emotional responses. A 2022 study involving 366 preschoolers in Beijing found that children enrolled in structured physical education programmes showed improvements in adaptability and communication skills. Those with limited activity displayed higher rates of emotional dysregulation—tantrums, anxiety, and difficulty shifting attention. 
 
How can parents strike a healthy balance between digital exposure and physical movement?
Screens don’t just eat up time—they reshape behaviour. The instant gratification of digital media reduces a child’s tolerance for the slower, more effort-driven rewards of physical play, creating a loop of dependency. Families can try this: Since parental habits strongly influence children, families should set up “screen-free zones”; schedule outdoor time; Use digital platforms that promote activity—dance tutorials, movement-based games, or scavenger hunts—to bridge tech and movement.
 
How can parents or schools help shift a child’s no-movement mindset?
Many resist outdoor play simply because they’ve grown accustomed to sedentary entertainment. Activities that cause discomfort—like sweating—are perceived as unpleasant. To reverse this, parents and schools must normalise and celebrate movement.



