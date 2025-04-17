Suruchi wins second gold, silver for Manu

Suruchi and Manu’s podium finish meant that India collected one medal of each colour on the day, with men’s 10m air pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary earlier winning a bronze

India’s Suruchi Singh (right) and Manu Bhaker at the ISSF World Cup in Lima yesterday. Pic/PTI

Teenaged shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced yet another sterling performance in the 10m air pistol event here to clinch her second consecutive ISSF World Cup gold, while Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker bagged the silver to ensure India’s domination in the competition.

The Jhajjar-based Suruchi, 18, who had won her maiden World Cup gold in the season’s inaugural global event recently, tallied 243.6 in the 24-shot final, to leave Manu 1.3 points behind her. China’s Yao Qianxun took the bronze.

Suruchi and Manu’s podium finish meant that India collected one medal of each colour on the day, with men’s 10m air pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary earlier winning a bronze.

India’s exploits in the women’s 10m air pistol competition in the Peruvian capital has taken the country to the top of the standings with three medals, followed by China, which has won the men’s air pistol gold.

