Breaking News
Man tears passport pages to hide Bangkok trip, held at Mumbai airport
Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with 74 companies for Rs 930 crore investment
Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase near railway tracks close to Mumbai
Parts of Maharashtra likely to witness above-normal rainfall, predicts IMD
Bombay HC reserves order on plea, says comedian not be arrested till then
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Suruchi wins second gold silver for Manu

Suruchi wins second gold, silver for Manu

Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Lima (Peru)
PTI |

Top

Suruchi and Manu’s podium finish meant that India collected one medal of each colour on the day, with men’s 10m air pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary earlier winning a bronze

Suruchi wins second gold, silver for Manu

India’s Suruchi Singh (right) and Manu Bhaker at the ISSF World Cup in Lima yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Suruchi wins second gold, silver for Manu
x
00:00

Teenaged shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced yet another sterling performance in the 10m air pistol event here to clinch her second consecutive ISSF World Cup gold, while Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker bagged the silver to ensure India’s domination in the competition.


The Jhajjar-based Suruchi, 18, who had won her maiden World Cup gold in the season’s inaugural global event recently, tallied 243.6 in the 24-shot final, to leave Manu 1.3 points behind her. China’s Yao Qianxun took the bronze.


Also Read: We thought the tie was over: PSG’s Dembel


Suruchi and Manu’s podium finish meant that India collected one medal of each colour on the day, with men’s 10m air pistol marksman Saurabh Chaudhary earlier winning a bronze.

India’s exploits in the women’s 10m air pistol competition in the Peruvian capital has taken the country to the top of the standings with three medals, followed by China, which has won the men’s air pistol gold.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Manu Bhaker sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK