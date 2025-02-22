Breaking News
Manu Bhaker to lead team at World Cups

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

Manu Bhaker to lead team at World Cups

Manu Bhaker. Pic/PTI

Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker will lead a 35-member Indian shooting team in the season-opening ISSF World Cups in April.


The first World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) will take place in Argentina from April 1-11, which will be followed by a second combined World Cup in Peru from April 13-22.


