Manu Bhaker to lead team at World Cups

Manu Bhaker. Pic/PTI

Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker will lead a 35-member Indian shooting team in the season-opening ISSF World Cups in April.

The first World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) will take place in Argentina from April 1-11, which will be followed by a second combined World Cup in Peru from April 13-22.

