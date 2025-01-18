Manu, Gukesh, Harman, Praveen get Khel Ratna

Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, while Manu became the first Indian athlete to win twin medals in a single Olympics

World Chess champion Gukesh D and Paris Olympics and Paralympics medallists — Manu Bhaker (shooting), Harmanpreet Singh (hockey) and Praveen Kumar (para-athlete) received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Droupadi Murmu in a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, while Manu became the first Indian athlete to win twin medals in a single Olympics.

