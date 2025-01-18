Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Manu Gukesh Harman Praveen get Khel Ratna

Manu, Gukesh, Harman, Praveen get Khel Ratna

Updated on: 18 January,2025 10:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, while Manu became the first Indian athlete to win twin medals in a single Olympics

Manu, Gukesh, Harman, Praveen get Khel Ratna

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Manu, Gukesh, Harman, Praveen get Khel Ratna
x
00:00

World Chess champion Gukesh D and Paris Olympics and Paralympics medallists — Manu Bhaker (shooting), Harmanpreet Singh (hockey) and Praveen Kumar (para-athlete) received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Droupadi Murmu in a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, while Manu became the first Indian athlete to win twin medals in a single Olympics.


Also Read: ‘Get a good start, save energy for finish’


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world chess championship D Gukesh Paris Olympics 2024 Manu Bhaker Harmanpreet Singh Droupadi Murmu sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK