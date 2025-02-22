Breaking News
Teen Mirra Andreeva is youngest player to reach WTA 1000 final

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Dubai
AFP |

Top

Elsewhere, Russia’s Andrey Rublev reached his third Qatar Open final on Friday after a gruelling three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada

Mirra Andreeva serves against Elena Rybakina on Friday. Pic/AP, PTI

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva toppled another seed at the Dubai Championships, upsetting Elena Rybakina on Friday to become the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 tournament. 


The 17-year-old fought back from 1-3 down in the deciding set to beat sixth-seeded Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and move into the first WTA 1000 final of her career. She will face Clara Tauson in Saturday’s final.


Rublev makes final in Qatar

Elsewhere, Russia’s Andrey Rublev reached his third Qatar Open final on Friday after a gruelling three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. 

Fifth-seeded Rublev, the 2020 champion at the Gulf tournament, battled to a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) win over Auger-Aliassime, who fired down 21 aces in the two-hour, 47-minute semi-final.

