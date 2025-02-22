Elsewhere, Russia’s Andrey Rublev reached his third Qatar Open final on Friday after a gruelling three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada

Mirra Andreeva serves against Elena Rybakina on Friday. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article Teen Mirra Andreeva is youngest player to reach WTA 1000 final x 00:00

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva toppled another seed at the Dubai Championships, upsetting Elena Rybakina on Friday to become the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17-year-old fought back from 1-3 down in the deciding set to beat sixth-seeded Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and move into the first WTA 1000 final of her career. She will face Clara Tauson in Saturday’s final.

Also Read: Man City boss Guardiola coy on Haaland’s availability against ‘exceptional’ Liverpool

Rublev makes final in Qatar

Elsewhere, Russia’s Andrey Rublev reached his third Qatar Open final on Friday after a gruelling three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

Fifth-seeded Rublev, the 2020 champion at the Gulf tournament, battled to a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) win over Auger-Aliassime, who fired down 21 aces in the two-hour, 47-minute semi-final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever