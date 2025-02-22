Breaking News
Man City boss Guardiola coy on Haaland's availability against 'exceptional' Liverpool

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP

Top

The Norwegian was named on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu but did not make an appearance as City were outclassed in a 3-1 defeat on Wednesday to crash out 6-3 on aggregate

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland remains a doubt for Sunday’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool after sitting out his side’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid. 


The Norwegian was named on the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu but did not make an appearance as City were outclassed in a 3-1 defeat on Wednesday to crash out 6-3 on aggregate. 


“Tomorrow we will know,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday. 

The signing of Omar Marmoush at least means Guardiola does have a back-up option should Haaland fail to recover, but Guardiola could not hide the importance of his star striker. 

“It’s better to have Erling on the pitch than not. With Erling we are stronger,” he said.

 Guardiola was also all praise for Arne Slot who has seamlessly succeeded Klopp to have the Reds on course for the title in his first season in charge. “For me it’s an exceptional team. I have said many times, they have been the biggest rival in my tenure here,” said Guardiola.

