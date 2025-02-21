Breaking News
This is our worst year: Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:43 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

Injuries have played a significant part in City’s struggles this season. Erling Haaland didn’t play due to  a knee injury while John Stones had to be subbed in the first 10 mins

This is our worst year: Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola. Pic/AFP

Pep Guardiola conceded Man City need a rebuild after being swept aside by a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick as Real Madrid progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League 6-3 on aggregate. 


This is the third time in four seasons that City have been knocked out by the Spanish giants, but the first time since Guardiola joined in 2016 that the English champions have failed to reach the last 16. The sides were drawn to face off much earlier in the competition as City were 22nd in the 36-team table. 


“The better team won. We have had a bad year in the competition. If you finish 22nd, it is because we haven’t been right. It has been our worst year,” Guardiola told Spanish TV station Movistar. 


Injuries have played a significant part in City’s struggles this season. Erling Haaland didn’t play due to  a knee injury while John Stones had to be subbed in the first 10 mins.

