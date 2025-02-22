Despite being in search of wins, Red Devils forced to settle for 2-2 draw versus Everton after trailing for 70 mins

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is ecstatic after scoring a free-kick against Everton on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Man Utd savour bittersweet Toffees x 00:00

A dramatic late equalizer by Manuel Ugarte ensured Manchester United avoided a third consecutive English Premier League defeat, as they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. The Toffees were in control for much of the match, with Beto firing them ahead in the 19th minute. A deft touch from Abdoulaye Doucoure doubled their lead just 14 minutes later.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their backs against the wall, United struggled early on but showed glimpses of life in the second half.

Bruno scores for United

Bruno Fernandes gave the visitors hope in the 72nd minute, curling in a stunning free-kick to halve the deficit. The United captain wasn’t done there; just eight minutes later, he delivered another ball into the box, which Ugarte expertly volleyed past Jordan Pickford to level the score.

Also Read: WPL: Mumbai Indians’ Amanjot Kaur attributes brilliance v RCB to ‘God’s plan’

Manchester Utd boss Ruben Amorim displays his frustration on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

The match had drama throughout, with Everton pushing for a third goal. Beto came close to sealing his brace, but Andre Onana made an incredible save. Everton’s frustration reached its peak in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty after a tug on Ashley Young by Harry Maguire, but a VAR review overturned the decision, leaving the home side angry at the late turn of events.

Everton, who had been impressive under David Moyes, were on course for a crucial victory but now sit 14th, while United remain just a point behind in 15th. United’s late resurgence is something manager Ruben Amorim can build on, with their next fixture against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town offering a chance to regain form.

Amorim had made one change to his side from their last game out. Having missed last weekend’s narrow defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Manuel Ugarte came straight back into the starting XI, with Alejandro Garnacho dropping to the bench.

The Portuguese coach had earlier faced Everton in just his second game in charge of the Red Devils, a game his side won 4-0, but remained adamant that the game on Saturday would be ‘completely different’.

Everton enjoy Moyes magic

Eventually, it did turn out that way with Everton putting up a much superior display under recently-appointed Moyes, who was reappointed as Everton’s head coach after the sacking of Sean Dyche as the club was deep in the relegation battle. Under the tutelage of the former Manchester United head coach, Everton now sit 13 points clear of relegation.

15

Position that Manchester United occupy in the English Premier League table following the Everton game

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever