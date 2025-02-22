The Gunners, who have a game in hand on Liverpool, will hope for a favour from Pep Guardiola’s fourth-placed team, provided they take care of business themselves in the London derby at the Etihad Stadium

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article Arsenal boss ‘obsessed’ with winning EPL x 00:00

Mikel Arteta admitted he is “obsessed” with winning the Premier League title as he urged Arsenal to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool. Arteta’s side can close the gap on Liverpool to five points if they beat West Ham on Saturday before the leaders travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arteta’s side can close the gap on Liverpool to five points if they beat West Ham on Saturday before the leaders travel to Manchester City on Sunday. While City have endured a turbulent season and crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid on Wednesday, they still pose a threat to Liverpool, who have spluttered lately with two draws in their last three league matches.

The Gunners, who have a game in hand on Liverpool, will hope for a favour from Pep Guardiola’s fourth-placed team, provided they take care of business themselves in the London derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Chasing Arsenal’s first English title since 2004 after finishing as runners-up to City for the last two season, Arteta said: “I’m obsessed with doing every single thing that I can [to win]. Whatever is in our hands, let’s do it.

“There are 13 games to go. We need to be there [at the top of the table],” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever