RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana then handed the ball to off-spinner Kaniha Ahuja, and Amanjot smacked the first ball for a six before dispatching the final ball for another maximum

Amanjot Kaur. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article WPL: Mumbai Indians’ Amanjot Kaur attributes brilliance v RCB to ‘God’s plan’ x 00:00

Amanjot Kaur’s all-round brilliance sealed Mumbai Indians’ four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday night in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), but apart from the teammates her coaches, whom she had promised a stellar effort in the WPL, too might have shed tears of happiness after a challenging night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanjot, 25, who was sidelined by a back stress fracture requiring surgery and a ligament tear in her hand after last year’s WPL, claimed three wickets for 22 runs before blasting a 27-ball 34 to help MI chase down 167 with one ball to spare here on Friday. “I just want to carry forward this momentum and finish matches,” Amanjot told reporters.

Also Read: Pakistan, a well-balanced side: Maninder Singh

“I am sure they must have cried happy tears, Nagesh sir and Tanuja ma’am [personal coach]. Throughout the time, they were with me. They were just waiting for me to get back on the field. Nagesh sir hadn’t seen me bowl for a while. It must have been a big day for him,” Amanjot said.

With Mumbai at a shaky 82 for 4, Harmanpreet Kaur (50) and Amanjot shared a crucial 62-run partnership off 49 balls to rebuild the chase, but Georgia Wareham broke the stand in the 18th over. Sajana Sajeevan was out LBW next ball, and the chase seemed to falter with Mumbai needing 22 from the last 12 balls.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana then handed the ball to off-spinner Kaniha Ahuja, and Amanjot smacked the first ball for a six before dispatching the final ball for another maximum.

“I knew it would be tough for the new batter. I’ve faced Kanika for a long time and know how she bowls. It was God’s plan. I wasn’t thinking a lot. I knew I would have to hit either four boundaries or two sixes. I knew the lengths Kanika would bowl and how to hit her risk-free. I didn’t want to leave it for anyone else.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever