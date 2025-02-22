Breaking News
Pakistan, a well-balanced side: Maninder Singh

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

“They are going to fight to survive, all the more reason for them to give more than 100 per cent. It’s going to be very interesting and very competitive”

Maninder Singh

Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh knows more than a thing or two about playing against Pakistan and the pressure of expectations that come with it.
On Saturday, the 59-year-old told mid-day exclusively that “Sunday’s clash in Dubai was going to be a seller of a game”.


Maninder said: “This Pakistan team is a very good team. The Indian side is good as well, but the major concerns are Rohit Sharma’s and Virat Kohli’s form whereas with Pakistan, even though they lost their first match and the recent tri-series final, it’s a very well-balanced side and a good side.


Also Read: Not much hype around Indo-Pak match: Kaneria


“They’ve got the right captain in Mohammad Rizwan. When Babar Azam was captain, the team wasn’t doing that well because he looked like somebody who was playing for himself. But now, Pakistan have a captain who wants to win, who’s playing for the team. So, that rubs on to the team as well,” he added.

Maninder, here as a television commentator for the inaugural International Masters League at the DY Patil Stadium, played 13 out of his 35 Tests and 17 out of 59 ODIs against Pakistan in the 1980s, the most against one opponent, for a combined tally of 47 international wickets.

 “They are going to fight to survive, all the more reason for them to give more than 100 per cent. It’s going to be very interesting and very competitive.”

That said, Singh tipped India to emerge victors. “I’m a very patriotic man, so for me, it’s India,” he said.

Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

