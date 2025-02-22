Breaking News
CT 2025, IND vs PAK: "When you play against India, it’s a special feeling": Aaqib Javed

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

Top

“I’ve heard [that] a lot discussions [are] going on [that] other teams have too many spinners and we have lesser spinning options. The teams play their game on their own strengths

CT 2025, IND vs PAK:

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed

CT 2025, IND vs PAK: "When you play against India, it’s a special feeling": Aaqib Javed
Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed on Saturday expressed his faith in the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, saying it will produce “something very special” in the must-win Champions Trophy clash against India.


“I’ve heard [that] a lot discussions [are] going on [that] other teams have too many spinners and we have lesser spinning options. The teams play their game on their own strengths.


Also Read: CT 2025, IND vs PAK: "We are by no means going to take them as a lesser side", Shubman Gill


“We have like three, I would say, one of the best pace bowling options in today’s game with Shaheen, Naseem and Haris. It reminds me of that 1990s troika [including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis],” he said.

Javed, however, admitted that the current batch of fast bowlers have a long way to go in order to match the feats of the legendary bowlers.

“I think reaching at that level, they still have time, but they have all the ability to repeat those sort of performances. So, [we are] pretty much confident and when you play against India, it’s a special feeling and they will bring something very special tomorrow,” he said.

