India vice-captain Shubman Gill says team only focus on winning each game and will approach high-octane clash against Pakistan today like any other match

India’s Shubman Gill during a practice session on the eve of their match against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article CT 2025, IND vs PAK: "We are by no means going to take them as a lesser side", Shubman Gill x 00:00

Nobody expected Pakistan would be in a tight spot when they landed in Dubai for the high-octane Champions Trophy match against India. After suffering a huge defeat in the opening match against New Zealand in Karachi, the hosts are now under tremendous pressure. A defeat to the arch-rivals on Sunday would virtually end their semi-final hopes even before playing their last game back home against Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan have been vulnerable in recent times in white ball cricket, having lost a majority of their ODI matches. In desperation, they have even changed their captain but things have not improved much. They are in a deep hole from where it’s very difficult to wriggle out. Going by current form and India’s dominance over them in recent times, it would require a Herculean effort to get past an Indian team that is oozing confidence despite having issues with the form of their star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

When India vice-captain Shubman Gill was asked at the pre-match media interaction on Saturday about Pakistan being not such a strong side in ODIs, he said: “Though Pakistan have lost a few games recently, we are by no means going to take them as a lesser side. They have a long history in cricket and over the years have proved they are a good side. Thus, we will approach tomorrow’s match just like we do for any other game.”

Also Read: The breakdown of Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s 5-year relationship

When further reminded that since Pakistan is considered a weak side, does he think the Indo-Pak match is overhyped, Gill candidly said: “There is nothing like overhyped or underhyped. Since both teams have a long history in cricket, but don’t play too often these days, there is great enthusiasm among the fans whenever the two face each other. The fans just want to see exciting cricket and enjoy the contest. Who are we to say if the game is overhyped or underhyped as long as fans get their fill [of exciting cricket]?”

Asked if the mindset of the team changes against Pakistan, Gill said: “To tell you honestly, the mindset of the players does not change because of opponents. The mindset of the team always is to win every game we play against any side. We are preparing for the match against Pakistan like we do for any match we play.”

Despite Pakistan’s poor recent form, India need to be careful and guard against complacency as cricket is a game of great uncertainties and is a great leveller too. And who would know this better than skipper Rohit and Virat who were part of the Indian team that lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final to Pakistan after defeating them in the league phase.

Thus, despite battling their own demons, the onus is on the two senior-most players to show the way to the other players in a high-profile game that will be viewed by millions all over the world, with fans of both countries expecting and accepting nothing less than a win.

The most common advice the teams get to hear from experts and former players before an India-Pakistan clash is to take it as just another match.

But it’s easier said than done. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was captain of the Pakistan team when they defeated India to win the 2017 Champions Trophy in London, has similar advice for the team. “Whenever we meet, it is a special occasion and there is so much hype and pressure around it. But as players, you need to stay calm, try and block out that noise and just play with the same intensity as you would play against Australia or any other team,” he was quoted as saying on the ICC website.