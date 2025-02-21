Champions Trophy 2025: Is India vs Pakistan the most hyped rivalry in cricket?

Can an MCG's India-Pakistan scorecard describe how Virat Kohli snatched the win from the mouth of Pakistan? The answer is no. On February 23, the "Men in Blue" will lock horns with the "Green Shirts" at the Dubai International Stadium in the Champions Trophy 2025

A jam-packed stadium during the India-Pakistan match (Pic: File Pic)

It is a known fact that when the two cricketing nations India and Pakistan, who share a great rivalry on and off the field, lock horns against each other, the world stops and watches. But is the rivalry overhyped?

Over the years, Team India has witnessed many such players who can pull the sheets in their favour single-handedly. From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, India has always been the dominant side in the clashes against Pakistan. The records might give you a broader perspective of Pakistan winning more matches against India, but none of those records have the power to describe the situation of that particular match.

Can an MCG's India-Pakistan scorecard describe how Virat Kohli snatched the win from the mouth of Pakistan? The answer is no. Will anyone be able to explain how crisp the situation was when Jasprit Bumrah single-handedly turned the game in India's favour during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan? The answer is no.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan will yet again add a new chapter to their evergreen rivalry. The political tension between nations, players' aggression, fans' anticipation and the commentators make it more fascinating to witness the clash between the "Greens" and the "Blues."

Many fans must have come across the interviews of players in which they have been seen saying that they used to treat the "India vs Pakistan" game as just another one. But little do they know that the pressure that keeps mounting till the day arrives is something next to unbearable.

In the recently released "India vs Pakistan" documentary on Netflix, legendary Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar says that he was not able to sleep for a few years in an attempt to absorb the pressure of the India-Pakistan match. Why do people hype the rivalry so much?

Is it the news channel which conducts debates on the match or the local resto-bars arranging special screenings for the evergreen rivalry?

Over the years, we have seen players from both countries sharing great bonds on and off the field. Then why is the game still so hyped?

The early 2000s fans would noticeably say that the spark the previous India-Pakistan matches used to garner is not the same as the matches happening in the current time. The aura that a bulky, long-haired aggressive pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, used to carry is not seen in any of the current Pakistan bowlers.

Who will emerge as the winner on Sunday night remains a mystery, but the rivalry between India and Pakistan will always remain nerve-wracking.

On February 23, the "Men in Blue" will lock horns with the "Green Shirts" at the Dubai International Stadium in the Champions Trophy 2025. This time, the Blues will miss the services of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan can take advantage of Bumrah's absence or if India will continue their dominance on the "Green Shirts" with the presence of in-form Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill, especially after their match-winning performances.