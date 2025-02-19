Breaking News
Tendulkar shares heartfelt message for Milind Rege on his demise

Updated on: 19 February,2025 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Tendulkar shares heartfelt message for Milind Rege on his demise

Sachin Tendulkar, Milind Rege (Pic: X/@sachin_rt)

Team India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a message for Milind Rege's family and friends following his demise.


Former Mumbai cricketer Milind Rege passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Recently, the veteran celebrated his 76th birthday. Following his demise, Mumbai Cricket lost a stalwart who contributed to cricket both as a player and an administrator.


"Sad to hear about Milind Rege Sir's passing. He was a true Mumbai cricketer with immense contributions to the city's cricket. He and other CCI members saw potential in me and asked me to play for CCI, which, as I look back now, was a landmark moment in my career. He could pick out a talented player from a sea of hardworking hopefuls. He had a special sixth sense to pick talent at all levels, but especially at junior levels," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.


"He leaves behind a void, one that's tough to fill. He may not be around, but his imprint on people's lives will always live on. He made a difference to so many lives and definitely made a difference to mine. Thank you, Sir, for everything. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family," the post added.

Rege's career was a testament to his dedication and love for the game. As an off-spinner, he took 126 wickets in 52 first-class matches between the 1966-67 and 1977-78 seasons while also making significant contributions with the bat, scoring 1532 runs at an average of 23.56. However, his impact extended far beyond his playing days.

Post-retirement, Rege remained deeply involved with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in various capacities, eventually serving as the chief selector. His keen eye for talent played a crucial role in shaping Mumbai's cricketing future, most notably when he was part of the selection panel that included a young Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in 1988.

Milind Rege's contributions were honoured in a touching tribute at the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Vidarbha in Nagpur. Before the start of the third day's play, both teams observed a minute's silence in his memory. Several Mumbai players, many of whom had earned their first-class caps under his selection committee, also wore black armbands as a mark of respect, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Beyond cricket, Milind Rege shared a great bond with legendary Team India veteran Sunil Gavaskar. The duo used to study at the same school and college before playing for the Dadar Union Sporting Club.

His resilience was exemplified when he made a comeback to cricket after suffering a heart attack at the age of 26. Even in his later years, his commitment to the sport never wavered, serving as an advisor to the MCA since 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)

