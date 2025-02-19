Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ex Mumbai cricket captain Milind Rege passes away at 76

Ex-Mumbai cricket captain Milind Rege passes away at 76

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The former Ranji Trophy captain and chief selector bids goodbye after yeoman service to city cricket

Ex-Mumbai cricket captain Milind Rege passes away at 76

Milind Rege

Listen to this article
Ex-Mumbai cricket captain Milind Rege passes away at 76
x
00:00

Former all-rounder, Ranji Trophy captain, chief selector, mentor…. Milind Rege, the man who wore many hats in the world of Mumbai cricket, has passed away.
Rege succumbed to a heart-related illness on Wednesday morning at a city hospital, a few days after his 76th birthday.


Rege, an off-spinning all-rounder, is a childhood friend of batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. They went to the same school and college (St Xavier’s) and often played for the same — Dadar Union Sporting Club.


Rege suffered a heart attack in the mid-1970s and recovered to make a comeback as captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 1977-78 when the big guns were on tour for India in Australia. 


Unfortunately, Mumbai did not qualify for the Ranji knockouts stage for the first time in history that season. 

Rege’s first-class career ended there but he didn’t stop serving Mumbai in various roles, his last being as consultant to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Rege was one of the selectors who blooded a teenaged Sachin Tendulkar in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 1988.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Milind Rege Sir. A stalwart of Mumbai cricket. His contributions as a player, selector and mentor were invaluable. His guidance shaped generations of cricketers, and his legacy will forever be cherished,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Milind Rege ranji trophy cricket news sports news Sports Update mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK