The former Ranji Trophy captain and chief selector bids goodbye after yeoman service to city cricket

Milind Rege

Listen to this article Ex-Mumbai cricket captain Milind Rege passes away at 76 x 00:00

Former all-rounder, Ranji Trophy captain, chief selector, mentor…. Milind Rege, the man who wore many hats in the world of Mumbai cricket, has passed away.

Rege succumbed to a heart-related illness on Wednesday morning at a city hospital, a few days after his 76th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rege, an off-spinning all-rounder, is a childhood friend of batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. They went to the same school and college (St Xavier’s) and often played for the same — Dadar Union Sporting Club.

Rege suffered a heart attack in the mid-1970s and recovered to make a comeback as captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 1977-78 when the big guns were on tour for India in Australia.

Unfortunately, Mumbai did not qualify for the Ranji knockouts stage for the first time in history that season.

Rege’s first-class career ended there but he didn’t stop serving Mumbai in various roles, his last being as consultant to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Rege was one of the selectors who blooded a teenaged Sachin Tendulkar in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 1988.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Milind Rege Sir. A stalwart of Mumbai cricket. His contributions as a player, selector and mentor were invaluable. His guidance shaped generations of cricketers, and his legacy will forever be cherished,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.