Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tendulkar to lead India at International Masters League

Tendulkar to lead India at International Masters League

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The tournament is scheduled between February 22 to March 16 across Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

Tendulkar to lead India at International Masters League

Sachin Tendulkar

Listen to this article
Tendulkar to lead India at International Masters League
x
00:00

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara will don the jersey once more, this time as the skippers of India and Sri Lanka in the inaugural International Masters League. The tournament is scheduled between February 22 to March 16 across Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.


The India Masters squad, which was revealed here on Friday, will feature some renowned names such as multiple World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu etc.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sachin tendulkar kumar sangakkara india sri lanka India vs Sri Lanka sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK