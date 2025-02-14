Tendulkar to lead India at International Masters League

The tournament is scheduled between February 22 to March 16 across Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

Sachin Tendulkar

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara will don the jersey once more, this time as the skippers of India and Sri Lanka in the inaugural International Masters League. The tournament is scheduled between February 22 to March 16 across Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

The India Masters squad, which was revealed here on Friday, will feature some renowned names such as multiple World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu etc.

