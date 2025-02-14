Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar will now feature in the International Masters League (IML). Tendulkar will lead India Masters in the tournament. Apart from 6 sixes, former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is also known for showcasing his grit in the international circuit

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali (Pic: X/@sachin_rt)

Listen to this article "Valen'timeless Love": Tendulkar, Yuvraj celebrate Valentines' Day with their wives x 00:00

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, former Team India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh shared pictures with their wives on their official social media handles.

"Valen'timeless Love ❤️", wrote legendary Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on his social media handle. Taking to X:

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh, famously known for his iconic 6 sixes against England's Stuart Broad wrote, "My partner in crime! My one and only Valentine 💘 @hazelkeech #ValentinesDay." Taking to X:

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The couple has two children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin is the one and only batsman who has scored 100 centuries across all three formats of the game. His legendary career saw him play 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs. The former right-handed batsman has scored 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game. Having featured in 463 One-Dayers, Tendulkar garnered 18,426 runs.

Apart from 6 sixes, former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is also known for showcasing his grit in the international circuit. The veteran was battling with cancer during Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph. Yuvraj was also named the "Player of the Tournament" for his unforgettable contributions.

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar will now feature in the International Masters League (IML). Tendulkar will lead India Masters in the tournament. The squad is a formidable mix of elegance, power, and match-winning prowess, featuring some of the most celebrated names of the 2000s and 2010s. Batting brilliance returns with Yuvraj Singh, the hero of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and fifty-over World Cup in 2011, alongside Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu, who thrilled fans with their fearless stroke-play. The Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, will display their explosive all-round skills, while Naman Ojha will take charge behind the stumps, as per a press release from IML.