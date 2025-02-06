Breaking News
Updated on: 06 February,2025 05:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During the visit, Tendulkar presented the President with a special token of appreciation, a signed Test match jersey, adorned with his signature

Photo: Screengrab/ANI/X

Sachin Tendulkar honours President Draupadi Murmu with signed Test jersey during Rashtrapati Bhavan Visit: WATCH
Smt. Draupadi Murmu, the esteemed President of India, recently had the honour of hosting the iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The legendary batsman, often referred to as the 'Master Blaster', was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and their daughter, Sara Tendulkar, as they made their way to the nation's highest office.


During the visit, Tendulkar presented the President with a special token of appreciation, a signed Test match jersey, adorned with his signature.



Tendulkar was conferred with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual gala last Saturday.

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game.

Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game. He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs. However, he played only one T20 International in his stellar career.

In 2023, the lifetime honour was bestowed on former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping great Farokh Engineer.

 

