Sachin Tendulkar to get BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Updated on: 31 January,2025 02:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game

Sachin Tendulkar to get BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: File Pic)

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar will be conferred with the BCCI'S Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual gala here on Saturday.


The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game.


"Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source told PTI.

Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game. He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs.

However, he played only one T20 International in his stellar career.

In 2023, the lifetime honour was bestowed on former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping great Farokh Engineer.

