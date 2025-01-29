Breaking News
International Masters League live on Disnet+ Hotstar and Colors Cineplex: Tendulkar and Sangakkara to clash in opening encounter

Updated on: 29 January,2025 05:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The opening game, scheduled for February 22, 2025, will witness a faceoff between the Asian giants. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead an Indian team against a Sri Lankan side led by Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka’s most successful captains

International Masters League live on Disnet+ Hotstar and Colors Cineplex: Tendulkar and Sangakkara to clash in opening encounter

Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara (Pic: File Pic)

Cricket fans are in for a prime-time feast, with old rivals poised to return to action. The International Masters League (IML) has unveiled the schedule of fixtures for the highly-anticipated inaugural season, which will feature six teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. 


JioStar’s Disney+ Hotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the tournament live for all cricket aficionados. The matches will begin at 7:30 pm.


The opening game, scheduled for February 22, 2025, will witness a faceoff between the Asian giants. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead an Indian team against a Sri Lankan side led by Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka’s most successful captains. 

"The IML will be a celebration of cricket’s unique and enduring legacy. I can’t wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair”, Sachin Tendulkar, the captain of the Indian team, said.

"The IML is a tribute to cricket’s timeless charm. It is a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers. It's a platform where they can relive old rivalries and reconnect with fans. I am excited to participate in this historic league alongside so many illustrious names", said Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of the Sri Lankan team.

“We are thrilled and honoured to partner with JioStar for the IML. We have no doubt that JioStar, with its experience and, expertise in sports broadcasting, will make the league a memorable experience for cricket fans across the globe”, Jahan Mehta, Director, FSPM, said.

