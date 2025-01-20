Know Sachin Tendulkar's career's memorable incidents at the Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar during his last match was battling with a lot of emotions as he realized that it was the last time he was playing for the nation and he was never going to do it again. When he was batting, close-ups of his family members were shown on the big screen including his mother

On the occasion of Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary, legendary Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar opened up on one of his incidents that occurred at the iconic venue.

During the celebrations at the Wankhede stadium, Sachin Tendulkar shared two of his biggest moments from his cricketing journey at the venue.

Tendulkar recalled how he requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to schedule his career's last match in Mumbai in 2013 so that he could have his mother watch him play for the first time ever.

"Before the series of my last match was announced - I got in touch with BCCI and made one request that I want my last match to be held in Mumbai for one very reason - I played cricket for so many years - around 30 years - 24 years for India, my mother had never seen me play. At that time (during retirement) my mother's health was not good enough that she could travel anywhere other than Wankhede to watch me play. I wanted her to see why I have been moving to different places for 24 years. BCCI very graciously accepted that request," said Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar during his last match was battling with a lot of emotions as he realized that it was the last time he was playing for the nation and he was never going to do it again. When he was batting, close-ups of his family members were shown on the big screen including his mother. The snippets made him feel very emotional as he was trying to focus on batting.

The former cricketer hilariously mentioned that he hoped those who were handling the big screen had a West Indies passport.

"Last match it was surreal, emotional, I knew it was happening for the last time. I fought through emotions as I came to bat. WI players and spectators gave me so much respect. Just before the last over, In close-ups, my mother, wife and my family were shown. I thought that the ones handling the screen must have had a West Indies passport, since he worked in favour of WI by playing with my emotions as I looked to survive. Once the match was over, the final lap and when I was lifted on shoulders, it was surreal. These are not planned, but written by the god above. This experience is going to be with me till my last breath," he added.

In his final match, the former right-hander batsman managed to garner 74 runs in his only knock.

Sachin Tendulkar also spoke about the 2011 World Cup triumph at the Wankhede Stadium and labelled it as the most memorable moment of his career.

"When I saw the World Cup win in 1983, I had that same motivation. That I should have a trophy in my hand too. It was the best moment of my life, there is nothing better than this," he said.

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to an unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.

During the tournament, Sachin was the second-highest run-getter and India's highest, with 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with a strike rate of over 91. He scored two centuries and two fifties, with the best score of 120.

