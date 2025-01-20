Champions Trophy 2025: "If you drop them then your team will fall apart", Yograj Singh on these players

The challenge of the Champions Trophy 2025 is awaiting Team India which will kick start from February 19 to March 9. The mega event will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with all Team India matches scheduled to be played in the UAE

Yograj Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricket and Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj reacted to the national squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 by saying that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and selectors have supported the team.

Earlier, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma held a press conference to announce the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking about the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, Yograj Singh stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should not be dropped from the side because of their poor form. If they are dropped, the team will fall apart.

He also appreciated BCCI for the team selection.

"I really want to congratulate BCCI and selectors who supported the team... I have always said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should not be dropped, if you drop them then your team will fall apart... We may have lost in Australia but we should not forget that we have beaten them in two matches... I was worried that 5-6 people should not be dropped, Shubman or Virat should not be dropped, so I was supporting them... I think this is the best thing that has happened, I want to congratulate the board and think tank, selectors, I appreciate these people...," Yograj Singh told ANI.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's Group Stage Fixtures: February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, Dubai. February 23 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai. March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai.

(With ANI Inputs)