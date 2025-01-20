Legendary cricketers come up with fond memories of Wankhede Stadium as Mumbai Cricket Association’s iconic venue celebrates 50 years with grandeur

Former India and Mumbai captains Diana Edulji and Sunil Gavaskar (centre) shake a leg on stage at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Wankhede Stadium has witnessed many a floodlit game. However, it was altogether a different atmosphere with glittering lights as the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium was celebrated on Sunday.

Legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Diana Edulji, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane spelt out their memories of the stadium and explained why this iconic ground is special for them.

India’s T20 World Cup-Cup-winning captain and current ODI skipper Rohit assured the crowd that his team will not disappoint them in the upcoming Champions Trophy starting on February 19 in UAE and Pakistan. “I am sure when we reach Dubai, the wishes of 140 crore people will be with us. We will try to win it and bring the [ICC Champions Trophy] back here at the Wankhede,” Rohit said.

The 2011 World Cup win

Though playing his first Ranji Trophy match — against Gujarat in 1988 — or his 200th Test against West Indies in 2013 at Wankhede hold special significance for Tendulkar, he reckoned winning the 2011 ODI World Cup was the most memorable moment of his life. “Without doubt, that [2011 World Cup win] was the best moment of my life. Today, when I stepped into the Wankhede, I experienced the same emotions,” Tendulkar remarked.

Recalling his first visit to Wankhede, Gavaskar said his chest swells with pride. “When the Wankhede Stadium was built in 1974, our dressing room was downstairs. When we stepped into the ground for the first time for a practice session, it was like love at first sight. Prior to that, we were playing at the Brabourne Stadium, which belonged to a club [Cricket Club of India]. But coming here, it felt like the home ground of Mumbai cricket. The feeling is always different when you have a home ground. I still get that feeling whenever I come for commentary,” Gavaskar remarked.

Shastri’s inspiration

Former India and Mumbai all-rounder Shastri revealed how he got inspired by West Indies great Garry Sobers when he dispatched Baroda left-arm spinner Tilak Raj for six sixes in one over in 1985 and that too while demonstrating it with his energetic style.

The MCA Apex Council released a coffee table book on the history of the Wankhede Stadium and also released a postal stamp on the legacy of the stadium.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik and his Apex Council also felicitated all Mumbai cricketers who went on to lead India as well as its former presidents Sharad Pawar and Ashish Shelar. MCA also felicitated late Sheshrao Wankhede’s [ex-president] daughter Ramola Wankhede Mahajani, veteran coach Vilas Godbole, who was Bombay Cricket Association’s managing committee member then in 1974 when the stadium was built and architect Shashi Prabhu. The evening had a laser shows, music and cultural programmes.