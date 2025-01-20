Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > TATA Mumbai Marathon Anish Thapa thunders to victory suggests earlier start to beat the heat

TATA Mumbai Marathon: Anish Thapa thunders to victory; suggests earlier start to beat the heat

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronan Carvalho | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Thapa’s race was a fine blend of power and endurance as he put ample daylight between himself and the rest of the pack as the race progressed

TATA Mumbai Marathon: Anish Thapa thunders to victory; suggests earlier start to beat the heat

India’s elite men’s runners (left to right) Anish Thapa (winner), third-placed Gopi Thonakal, Kalidas (4th place) and Man Singh (2nd place) congratulate each other after the race. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
TATA Mumbai Marathon: Anish Thapa thunders to victory; suggests earlier start to beat the heat
x
00:00

Anish Thapa excelled in testing conditions at the 20th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) on Sunday, claiming victory  in the Indian elite men’s category with a time of 2:17:23.


Man Singh (2:17:37) and Gopi Thonakal (2:19:59) finished second and third respectively.


Thapa’s race was a fine blend of power and endurance as he put ample daylight between himself and the rest of the pack as the race progressed.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary: Laser show, fireworks, and memories galore

India’s Anish Thapa crosses the finish line India’s Anish Thapa crosses the finish line 

The standout moment came around the 1 hour, 52-minute mark when  Thapa left a tiring Man Singh in his wake on an uphill section to gain a firm grasp on the proceedings.

Thapa fell 15 seconds short of achieving his personal best of 2:17:09, which he had set in Dhaka last year.

“This is the first time I have won a marathon at this level [IAAF Gold Label Road Race], so I’m very happy. I wanted to break the course record [2:15:48 set by NS Rawat in 2016] , but things didn’t pan out the way I wanted it to as the weather conditions were very hot,” Thapa said at the post-race press conference.

Gopi and Singh agreed with Thapa’s assessment of the weather and hoped that the future editions of the elite category races in the Mumbai Marathon could start earlier in the morning. “Due to the heat, your muscles start to cramp. It’ll be beneficial to the athletes to start the race earlier,” said Singh, who won a gold medal at the Asian Championships last year.

Gopi, who won the Mumbai Marathon in 2023, said, “The first 20-25 kms of the race were fine, but then I started cramping up after that at, around the 32km mark and eventually  fell behind. I think a 5:30am start [the elite men’s marathon began at 7:20am] would be good.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 mumbai marathon sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK