Mumbai cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Diana Edulji, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will make their presence for the grand event at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the performances by Ajay-Atul and Avadhoot Gupte, followed by a breathtaking laser show

Devendra Fadnavis, Wankhede Stadium (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Fadnavis congratulates MCA on Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and fans as Wankhede Stadium completed its 50th anniversary, according to the release from MCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

MCA is hosting a week-long celebration, starting January 12, to mark this historic milestone with the grand spectacle scheduled to take place on Sunday.

"I am really happy about the celebration of Wankhede Stadium's golden jubilee. I congratulate all cricket fans and the Mumbai Cricket Association on this occasion. The golden jubilee of Wankhede Stadium's glorious cricketing legacy is significant in many ways. This stadium is not just a ground but an emotion for Indian cricket fans. The name of the stadium is etched in the minds of not only cricket fans but every Mumbaikar as well as Indian," CM Fadnavis wrote in a letter as quoted in a release from MCA.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be selected for Champions Trophy 2025

"Be it retirement of Sachin Tendulkar, who has a place in the hearts of Indians, India's World Cup win in 2011, Ravi Shastri's six sixes in six balls, Wankhede Stadium has witnessed many such historical moments. Several Ranji Trophy matches, which has produced many players in Indian cricket, have been played at this stadium. Best wishes to all on the golden jubilee of Wankhede Stadium, which has witnessed historic moments of Indian cricket," Chief Minister further added.

Earlier, the MCA feliciated all men's and women's captains of the Mumbai team, organised by Polly Umrigar Health Camp and special lunch for the groundsmen and felicitated them.

The board also feliciated the Mumbai players who played the first first-class match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in 1974. The players were also rewarded with Rs. 10 lakh each.

"On behalf of the MCA, I thank the honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji for his kind and encouraging words. This golden jubilee is a special moment for all of us. The goal behind hosting this celebration is to showcase Mumbai's cricketing legacy to the next generation and inspire them," MCA President Ajinkya Naik said.

Mumbai cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Diana Edulji, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will make their presence for the grand event at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the performances by Ajay-Atul and Avadhoot Gupte, followed by a breathtaking laser show.

(With ANI Inputs)