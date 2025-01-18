Jasprit Bumrah likely to be selected for Champions Trophy 2025

Jasprit Bumrah's selection will rely on his game fitness. If everything falls in place for Jasprit Bumrah, then his fitness will be tested during the third ODI against England on February 12. The last date to announce the final squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 is February 11

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

There are chances of Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah making the cut in India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 which is set to kick start on February 19 in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Jasprit Bumrah's selection will rely on his game fitness.

In the final Test match against Australia in Sydney, Jasprit Bumrah didn't bowl a single ball. The pacer was rushed to the hospital for scans and was advised by the Australian doctors to not participate in the Sydney match.

After the advice from the medical experts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the call of resting Jasprit Bumrah for at least five weeks after which he will undergo another scan, the report added.

If everything falls in place for Jasprit Bumrah, then his fitness will be tested during the third ODI against England on February 12. The last date to announce the final squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 is February 11.

In a challenging tour for the Indian team, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior for India consistently delivering match-defining performances. His exceptional contributions not only earned him the Player of the Series award but also cemented his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah showed his mettle in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in which he got 32 wickets in five matches at a stunning average of 13.06, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/76.

He achieved a significant milestone during the series by taking his 200th Test wicket, becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach this landmark in terms of balls bowled. Remarkably, he also became the first bowler in history to claim 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and team India skipper Rohit Sharma will hold a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to announce the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as well as for the three-match ODI series against England.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

(With ANI Inputs)