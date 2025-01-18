Virat Kohli along with this player pull out their names from Ranji Trophy second round matches

Virat Kohli is suffering from neck pain. The stalwart informed the BCCI medical team that he took an injection on January 8, but the pain is still there in his neck, following which he had to miss Delhi's match against Saurashtra, according to ESPNcricinfo

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Team India batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team that they are facing niggle issues following which they won't be able to make their presence for their domestic teams, Delhi and Karnataka, respectively in the second round of the Ranji Trophy.

Virat Kohli is suffering from neck pain. The stalwart informed the BCCI medical team that he took an injection on January 8, but the pain is still there in his neck, following which he had to miss Delhi's match against Saurashtra, according to ESPNcricinfo.

His last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. Having featured in 155 first-class matches, Virat Kohli has smashed 11,479 runs with an average of 48.23 including 37 centuries and 39 half-centuries. His best score is an unbeaten 254 runs.

KL Rahul on the other hand, is dealing with elbow issues for which he will miss Karnataka's Ranji match. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter made his last Ranji appearance in March 2020 for Karnataka against Bengal, scoring 26 and 0 during the semifinal, which his team lost.

On Thursday, BCCI released new policies for Team India, making it "mandatory" to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

Young players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and experienced Ravindra Jadeja have confirmed their presence and participation in the Ranji Trophy matches.

(With ANI Inputs)