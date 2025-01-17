Mumbai’s red ball captain praises unsung heroes in a chat with Dr Aadil Chagla at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday

Ajinkya Rahane (extreme right) talks to Dr Aadil Chagla while discussion moderator Devendra Prabhudesai (extreme left) looks on

Listen to this article Ajinkya Rahane hails city’s groundsmen x 00:00

Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning captain and Test batsman Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged the efforts and dedication of the groundsmen of various Mumbai clubs on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) organised the Polly Umrigar Health Camp in memory of the former India captain for the unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket on Wednesday as part of Wankhede Stadium’s golden jubilee celebrations.

Also Read: Pak’s Shan Masood: We want to finish WTC cycle on a winning note

Groundsmen with MCA officials and Aaditya Thackeray, member of the Maharashtra assembly

Rahane and Dr Aadil Chagla, a keen club cricketer, interacted with groundsmen and shared valuable insights. “The MCA has undertaken a commendable initiative. You, the groundsmen are vital to Mumbai cricket. Regardless of which teams come to play, your contributions will always be significant,” Rahane said.

Dr Chagla spoke about how the groundsmen should take care of their health.

Meanwhile, MCA also felicitated its former office bearers and managing committee members in the evening. MCA’s ex-vice president Prof Ratnakar Shetty advised current MCA officials to chalk out a road map for the next 25 years.

“I would like the [MCA] Apex Council to set an agenda for the next 25 years as to what you want to be. And not merely winning the Ranji Trophy… winning Ranji Trophy is our goal and it’s a priority for MCA, but apart from that, developing cricket both for men and women and children, I think you have to set an agenda for that for the next 25 years,” Shetty said while addressing the gathering.