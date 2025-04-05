Breaking News
Pooja Hegde shares her take on female actors getting typecast

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde opened up about having no inhibitions on auditioning.  Throwing light on how filmmakers carry a certain perception about actors

Pooja Hegde. Pic/Yogen Shah

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde opened up about having no inhibitions on auditioning. 


Throwing light on how filmmakers carry a certain perception about actors, and how female actors tend to get typecast easily, Hegde said, “Filmmakers have a certain perception about actors, especially female actors as we tend to get typecast easily. That’s why I feel it’s important to audition and showcase your traits that haven’t been explored yet."


The diva further urged actors to audition in their home country rather than the West. She added, "It's better to be in the running for a role than to be overlooked. Some of the biggest stars audition in the West, why not here?"


Work-wise, Hegde is currently gearing up for her Tamil drama 'Retro', wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Suriya. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, 'Retro' is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1.

Produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, the film will feature music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

The ancillary cast of the drama includes Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Tarak Ponnappa,

Thamizh, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Prem Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Uday Mahesh, Sandeep Raj, Murugavel, and Vidhu.

Over and above this, Hegde is also working on her Bollywood film, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', alongside Varun Dhawan.

Made under the direction of David Dhawan, the much-awaited movie is poised to blend a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements.

Recently, Hegde and Varun were in Rishikesh to shoot for the drama.

For the unaware, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' was a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela are also likely to be a part of the film's core cast.

