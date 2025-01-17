Pak’s Shan Masood: We want to finish WTC cycle on a winning note

Every match in this format holds great importance, and we are committed to giving it our all to end the campaign with a memorable series win,” Masood said
Ahead of the first Test against West Indies, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said the team would like to finish their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a winning note.
Pakistan will face West Indies in the two-match Test series commencing at Multan on Friday. “This is our last Test series in the current WTC cycle, and we would like to finish it on a winning note.
Every match in this format holds great importance, and we are committed to giving it our all to end the campaign with a memorable series win," Masood said.
