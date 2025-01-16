Fan forgets handbrake, crashes car in pursuit of selfie with Sam Konstas

Konstas’ audacity to take on India’s formidable quicks, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, was a thrilling spectacle for spectators

Sam Konstas (Pic: AFP/Screengrab/X)

Australia’s teenage sensation, Sam Konstas, has captured the imagination of cricket fans across the country despite having only played two Test matches thus far. The young opening batter made an unforgettable debut during the Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne last month, where his fearless approach to batting drew immediate attention.

Konstas’ audacity to take on India’s formidable quicks, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, was a thrilling spectacle for spectators.

The 19-year-old’s fearless style of batting has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greats, earning him a dedicated following even after just a handful of international appearances. What truly set him apart was not just his skill at the crease but his unrelenting confidence, which stood in stark contrast to the more conventional styles often seen in international cricket.

Konstas’ rising fame took an amusing turn when an incident involving a fan went viral on social media. In a hilarious yet unfortunate turn of events, a man crashed his car while attempting to take a photo with the young batter.

The fan, clearly eager to capture a moment with the rising star, hastily parked his car and rushed over to meet Konstas on the street. However, in his excitement, he forgot to engage the handbrake. With the car parked on a slope, it slowly rolled downhill and collided with another vehicle, much to the fan’s dismay. In the video that quickly spread across social media, the fan can be seen struggling to prevent the crash and nearly losing his balance in the process.

Although it’s unclear whether he managed to snap a selfie with Konstas, the incident only added to the already growing lore of the young cricketer’s impact.

Since his exploits against India in Melbourne and Sydney, Konstas has firmly established himself in the Australian cricketing scene. His fearless performances have earned him a spot in Australia’s squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. This tour presents another opportunity for Konstas to further showcase his talent, particularly in Sri Lanka’s spin-friendly conditions, which are expected to challenge Australia’s batsmen.

To complement Konstas’ inclusion, Western Australia all-rounder Cooper Connolly, 21, is also set to make his Test debut. Connolly’s ability to bowl left-arm offspin is seen as a valuable asset for Australia, given the nature of Sri Lanka’s turning pitches.