Record breaking crowds flock to MCG for Boxing Day Test finale

Record-breaking crowds flock to MCG for Boxing Day Test finale

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Sandipan Banerjee | sports@mid-day.com

51,371 fans pack iconic venue before lunch

Record-breaking crowds flock to MCG for Boxing Day Test finale

Spectators queue up for a snack at the MCG on Monday. Pic/Sandipan Banerjee

Listen to this article
Record-breaking crowds flock to MCG for Boxing Day Test finale
The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has witnessed history, not just on the field but also in the stands. Cricket Australia (CA) scrambled to manage an overwhelming crowd on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test, as 51,371 fans packed the iconic venue before lunch. The total attendance of 350,700 over five days is already the highest ever for a Test match at the MCG, surpassing the previous record of 350,534 set during a six-day Ashes Test in 1937. This milestone also marks the greatest attendance for any Test played in Australia.


CA did not expect such a big turnout but was caught off guard by the sheer numbers arriving to witness the thrilling climax of the Test. With limited eateries open at the venue, officials prioritised ice-cream shipments and rushed to stock up on food and beverages to meet demand. Despite the logistical challenges, the electrifying atmosphere was evident, with Indian supporters forming the majority of the crowd.


Also Read: India struggle to 33/3 chasing 340 on day five


“This level of support has been truly remarkable,” said Joel Morrisson, CA’s Executive General Manager of Events and Operations. “We’ve been blown away by the support of fans across the Boxing Day Test.”

The decision to keep Day 5 ticket prices affordable—$10 (AUD) for adults and free for kids aged 15 and under—fueled the turnout, even on a working day in Melbourne. Fans from across the city and suburbs turned up in droves, eager to witness the conclusion of a fiercely contested match.

Beyond the record-breaking numbers, the proceeds from Day 5 ticket sales hold a deeper significance. All funds will be directed toward cricket pathways for volunteers, players with disabilities, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participants, reinforcing the game’s commitment to inclusivity and community impact.

The Boxing Day Test will go down in history not only for cricket but also for the incredible fan support, proving once again why Melbourne is regarded as the sporting capital of Australia.

India vs Australia india Team India australia sports news cricket news test cricket

