"The bounce has got less and more inconsistent": Marnus Labuschagne on batting at the MCG

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Melbourne
The seam movement’s probably been the same. But just the amount of bounce is significantly lower

Marnus Labuschagne after scoring his 50 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India might be in for a very difficult chase on a track which is offering inconsistent bounce with deliveries bowled from back of length coming at stump height, Australia’s top scorer Marnus Labuschagne said.


Also Read: India let it slip!


Asked how the pitch would behave on Day Five, he said, “I think from the first innings, there was some movement, obviously. It was hard work in that first probably, especially the first 40 to 50 overs. But as the game’s gone on, the bounce has got less and more inconsistent. So we’re just getting more balls hitting the stumps. More balls are skidding through. 


The seam movement’s probably been the same. But just the amount of bounce is significantly lower. So that makes for pretty tricky batting there. Because more balls are hitting the stumps from a shorter length,” he said.

