Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Theres just no weakness this man has Manjrekar on Jasprit Bumrah

"There’s just no weakness this man has": Manjrekar on Jasprit Bumrah

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

He was getting lateral movement. He’s cleaned up Alex Carey, as if, he’s a No. 10, 11 batter

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Sam Konstas yesterday. PIC/AFP

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted Jasprit Bumrah’s immense value to the Indian team and called him a man with zero weaknesses. In the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Bumrah snapped a four-wicket haul on Day Four and managed to cross the 200 Test wicket milestone during his blitz while also extending his lead as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 29 scalps.


“There’s just no weakness this man has. It’s almost like he is this genie that Indian cricket have brought as a gift and you make a wish and you get it. And it’s always Bumrah providing it, be it the T20 World Cup or 50-over World Cup, or it’s a match like this, a crucial game on a pitch where a lot of the bowlers struggle to get anything out of it. He was getting lateral movement. He’s cleaned up Alex Carey, as if, he’s a No. 10, 11 batter. He just had two balls in that spell left. You knew he wasn’t going to bowl more than two balls, and he nailed Alex Carey there as well,” Manjarekar told Star Sports.

