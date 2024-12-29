Kohli was heard on the stump mic, instructing Siraj to bowl from the corner of the wicket to lure Smith outside his crease

Virat Kohli celebrates the fall of a wicket with Mohammed Siraj (Pic: X)

Listen to this article 'Usko pasand hai...': How Kohli and Siraj outfoxed Steve Smith in 4th Test x 00:00

Virat Kohli, alongside Mohammed Siraj, devised a brilliant strategy to dismiss Steve Smith during fourth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia on Sunday.

Kohli was heard on the stump mic, instructing Siraj to bowl from the corner of the wicket to lure Smith outside his crease.

“Kone se, kone se, har ball kone se. Usko pasand hai kone se (Bowl wide from the corner of the wicket. He prefers it from there),” Kohli was heard saying. Smith, known for struggling against deliveries outside the off-stump, fell for the trap. He edged the wide delivery straight into the hands of Rishabh Pant, resulting in his dismissal. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah made history on Sunday, becoming the second-fastest Indian bowler, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, to reach 200 Test wickets. He is also the first bowler to achieve this milestone with an average under 20.

Bumrah achieved his 200th wicket when he dismissed Travis Head (1) in the post-lunch session of the fourth day’s play. This milestone saw him join Jadeja, with both bowlers completing the feat in their 44th Test match. Bumrah is the 12th Indian bowler to reach this landmark.

Among Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record for being the fastest to 200 wickets, reaching the milestone in his 37th Test. Bumrah, with an impressive average under 20, stands out even among some of the most renowned fast bowlers in Test cricket history, including West Indies greats Malcolm Marshall (376 wickets at 20.94), Joel Garner (259 wickets at 20), and Curtly Ambrose (405 wickets at 20.99), as well as England’s James Anderson (704 wickets at 26.45) and Australia’s Glenn McGrath (563 wickets at 21.64).

In the broader context, Ashwin ranks third in the list of fastest bowlers to 200 Test wickets, trailing Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia's Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests).

Bumrah’s milestone came after he dismissed Head, followed by Mitchell Marsh (0), who was caught behind the wicket. With these dismissals, Bumrah took his total wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy to 28. Earlier in the innings, Bumrah had also claimed his first wicket of the day, dismissing opener Sam Konstas (8).

