Jasprit Bumrah completes 200 Test wickets; joint second fastest Indian to milestone

Japsrit Bumrah celebrates the fall of a wicket with teammates (Pic: AFP)

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the second fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket during the fourth day's play of the fourth Test against Australia.

Bumrah dismissed Travis Head (1) for his 200th victim in the post-lunch session, joining Jadeja in the list of bowlers who are fastest to 200 wickets in Tests.

Both Bumrah and Jadeja achieved the feat in their 44th Test, and overall he is 12th Indian bowler in the format to complete the milestone.

The recently retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the quickest among Indians to have taken 200 wickets, a feat that he achieved in his 37th Test.

Ashwin is ranked third in the overall list of bowlers who were fastest to 200 Test wickets, behind two leg-spinners -- Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia's Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests).

The dismissal of Head followed by that of Mitchell Marsh's (0), caught behind the wicket, as Bumrah took his wickets tally in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to 28.

He had earlier dismissed opener Sam Konstas (8) for his first wicket in Australia's second innings.

