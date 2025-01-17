"It feels like a backward step": Mitchell Johnson on appointing Smith as captain

Smith was named Australia’s captain for the two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on January 29

Former Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson has expressed reservations over Steve Smith being named captain for the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka, saying it’s like a backward step being taken instead of cashing on the opportunity to try a long-term leadership candidate.

Smith was named Australia’s captain for the two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on January 29. “Opting for a fill-in captain nearing the end of his career seems like a missed opportunity to entrust the role to someone like Travis Head, who could bring fresh energy and perspective. It feels like a backward step,” wrote Johnson in his column for ‘The Nightly’ on Thursday.

