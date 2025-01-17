Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > It feels like a backward step Mitchell Johnson on appointing Smith as captain

"It feels like a backward step": Mitchell Johnson on appointing Smith as captain

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Smith was named Australia’s captain for the two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on January 29

Mitchell Johnson. Pic/AFP

"It feels like a backward step": Mitchell Johnson on appointing Smith as captain
Former Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson has expressed reservations over Steve Smith being named captain for the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka, saying it’s like a backward step being taken instead of cashing on the opportunity to try a long-term leadership candidate.


Smith was named Australia’s captain for the two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on January 29.  “Opting for a fill-in captain nearing the end of his career seems like a missed opportunity to entrust the role to someone like Travis Head, who could bring fresh energy and perspective. It feels like a backward step,” wrote Johnson in his column for ‘The Nightly’ on Thursday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

