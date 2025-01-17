Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > If you are not performing you should definitely come and play domestic cricket Yuvraj Singh

"If you are not performing, you should definitely come and play domestic cricket", Yuvraj Singh

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Yuvraj Singh. Pic/PTI

"If you are not performing, you should definitely come and play domestic cricket", Yuvraj Singh
Ex-India batter Yuvraj Singh reckons a player struggling for form should always return to playing domestic cricket irrespective of his stature in the national team amid the raging debate on whether stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should show up in Ranji Trophy matches.


Also Read: 'Master blaster' Sachin Tendulkar returns to lead India in International Masters League


The clamour for Rohit and Kohli playing Ranji Trophy to regain red-ball form has grown since India’s loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Both batters struggled for runs over the course of five Tests, more so Rohit, who benched himself for the final Test in Sydney. “Domestic cricket is important. I have always felt if you have time and if you are not performing, you should definitely come and play domestic cricket. That is the best way to get practice and game time. I feel domestic cricket is very important if you have the time and if you are not injured,” said Yuvraj at the launch event of the Celebrity Cricket League on Thursday.


Even the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and even India head coach Gautam Gambhir have spoken about the importance of domestic cricket post India’s successive Test series losses, including a first-ever series whitewash at home by New Zealand.

