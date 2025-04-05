Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Succession fame Jesse Armstrongs upcoming film titled as Mountainhead

'Succession' fame Jesse Armstrong's upcoming film titled as 'Mountainhead'

Updated on: 05 April,2025 11:23 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

'Succession' fame Jesse Armstrong's next project is titled 'Mountainhead'. The HBO film will premiere on May 31 at 8 pm in addition to streaming on Max

'Succession' fame Jesse Armstrong's upcoming film titled as 'Mountainhead'

Pic/X

Listen to this article
'Succession' fame Jesse Armstrong's upcoming film titled as 'Mountainhead'
x
00:00

'Succession' fame Jesse Armstrong's next project is titled 'Mountainhead'.


The HBO film will premiere on May 31 at 8 pm in addition to streaming on Max, as per Variety.



According to the makers, "Mountainhead is set against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis and follows a group of billionaire friends."

The cast is led by Steve Carell, who plays Randall; Jason Schwartzman, who plays Randall, Souper/Hugo Van Yalk; Ramy Youssef, who plays Jeff; and Cory Michael Smith, who plays Venis. The film also stars Hadley Robinson as Hester, Andy Daly as Casper, Ali Kinkade as Berry, Daniel Oreskes as Dr. Phipps, David Thompson as Leo, Ami MacKenzie as Janine and Ava Kostia as Paula.

On Friday, HBO released three first look photos from "Mountainhead".

One is a "selfie of Carell, Schwartzman, Youssef and Smith grinning in sunglasses and matching orange snowsuits, while another shows the four having what looks like a serious conversation inside of a posh home. The last shows the exterior of a mansion at the top of a mountain and surrounded by trees with the entire landscape covered in snow."

The film marks Armstrong's feature debut, as per Variety. He serves as writer and director, while executive producing alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy and Mark Mylod, all of whom served as executive producers on "Succession," as well as Jill Footlick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK