Jadeja last played for Saurastra in January 2023. Following the tour of Australia, the BCCI had made participation in domestic cricket mandatory unless the player is unavailable due to an injury

Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja set to feature in the Saurashtra's match x 00:00

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to play in Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy tie against Delhi from January 23 after turning up for the team’s practice session in Rajkot on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Barca’s Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe

Jadeja last played for Saurashtra in January 2023. Following the tour of Australia, the BCCI had made participation in domestic cricket mandatory unless the player is unavailable due to an injury.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who battles poor form in Australia, confirmed his availability for Mumbai’s next Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also turn up for their respective sides.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever