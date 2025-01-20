Breaking News
Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja set to feature in the Saurashtra's match

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Jadeja last played for Saurastra in January 2023. Following the tour of Australia, the BCCI had made participation in domestic cricket mandatory unless the player is unavailable due to an injury

Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/AFP

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to play in Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy tie against Delhi from January 23 after turning up for the team’s practice session in Rajkot on Sunday.


Jadeja last played for Saurashtra in January 2023. Following the tour of Australia, the BCCI had made participation in domestic cricket mandatory unless the player is unavailable due to an injury.


India captain Rohit Sharma, who battles poor form in Australia, confirmed his availability for Mumbai’s next Ranji Trophy against Jammu and Kashmir. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also turn up for their respective sides.

