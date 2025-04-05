Gaikwad suffered a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday and the CSK skipper remains doubtful for the contest against the visitors

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Injury scare for CSK skipper Gaikwad ahead of DC clash x 00:00

Noor Ahmed’s guile will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s artistry as two wrist spinners will drive the narrative in a match where Chennai Super Kings could be led by MS Dhoni in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaikwad suffered a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday and the CSK skipper remains doubtful for the contest against the visitors.

It will be an afternoon game in sapping Chennai heat and the kind of tracks on offer will certainly make it a 50-50 match. Kuldeep with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game.

Afghanistan spinner Noor has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface.

It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature. While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries.

In case of Noor, the trajectory is flatter while Kuldeep gives the ball more air while also changing his arm speed as per requirement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever