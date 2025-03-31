In the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MS Dhoni came to bat at the ninth position. CSK suffered a 50-run loss against RCB. In the match against RR, MS Dhoni came in to bat at number seven. The veteran garnered 16 runs in 11 deliveries, but fell short of taking the team home

Stephen Fleming (Pic: File Pic)

IPL 2025 | "Dhoni can't bat...": CSK coach Stephen Fleming

In the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming stated that MS Dhoni can't bat ten overs running as his knee remains a concern and hence, the former skipper decides his batting position depending on the match situation.

In the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MS Dhoni came to bat at the ninth position. CSK suffered a 50-run loss against RCB.

Recently, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side suffered yet another humiliating loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

Reflecting on the loss, Stephen Fleming said, "If you analyse the game it's probably the two power plays. Our power play with the ball went for the best part of 80 runs and we were only able to manage early 40s," he said.

"So that's on the scoreboard the big difference and we were also sloppy in the field compared to Rajasthan who were outstanding. So that would be the two immediate takeaways."

During the IPL 2025 match against CSK, RR captain Riyan Parag took a stunning catch to dismiss Shivam Dube. The Chennai coach heaped praises on the opponent skipper for showcasing a brilliant effort on the field.

"I think (Riyan) Parag's catch was the turning point in the match. The Dube match-up was going our way but he (Wanindu Hasaranga) had courage. You can't deny that and he certainly gave the ball air.

"Sometimes you give the ball air and in this competition you can go the distance but he had the courage to do that and Gaikwad's wicket as well was very clever. So he held his nerve and had a good day."

In the match against RR, MS Dhoni came in to bat at number seven. The veteran garnered 16 runs in 11 deliveries, but fell short of taking the team home.

"It's a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving okay but there's still a nutrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that. I said it last year, he's too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs."

"He's actually never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he's looking to go, depending on who's in."

Representing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025, Nitish Rana played a knock of 81 runs off just 36 deliveries. His knock was laced with 10 fours and 5 sixes.

Reflecting on his knock, Fleming said, "Nitish Rana played really well. I thought he combated a bit of bounce and a bit of seam early to get them off to a great start ... so that catch was big and then classy bowling from Hasaranga to Ruturaj. So probably three pretty good moments."

Coming to bat at number three, Nitish Rana found the decision in his favour.

"I got to know yesterday (Saturday) when Rahul sir called me before going to practice. Riyan also told me that I could bat at number 3. I guess, that decision was very good."

"In the first two matches, I was trying to hit hard. So, my learning from the last two matches was that if I try to use pace in this wicket, how much pace I can use on the new ball, if I try to do that, then my success rate can increase in making runs. And today, I did the same thing..."

"I think, captaincy is very result-oriented. If your result is in your favor, then everyone says that you are a very good captain. I don't believe that. I think, there are small battles in a T20 game. How you win those battles, that is important," Nitish Rana said.

"A player knows that and Riyan is very calm as a captain. And this dressing room is also very calm. This starts with the coaches, the kind of atmosphere that Sanju and even Rahul sir has created in the dressing room... there was no panic. And we just tried to focus on the process."

The victory against CSK also marked Riyan Parag's first win as a captain in the IPL 2025.

(With PTI Inputs)