Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Retirement on the cards? Ravindra Jadeja’s cryptic post sparks speculation x 00:00

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has sparked widespread speculation with an intriguing post on his Instagram story, leaving the internet abuzz.

Jadeja shared an image of his Test jersey, which has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The cryptic post has left many fans wondering about its significance, with some even speculating that the spin-bowling all-rounder may be announcing his retirement from Test cricket. One comment on X read, 'Any hint?', while another fan posted, 'Happy Retirement Jaddu'.

Jadeja's post comes at a time when he has already retired from T20I cricket after India's World Cup title victory in June last year. Despite this, he remains an active member of India's Test and ODI squads. However, his recent performances have come under scrutiny, particularly following India's disappointing 1-3 loss in the Test series against Australia.

The 34-year-old failed to make an impact as an all-rounder in the series, picking up just four wickets across three matches and contributing only 135 runs at an average of 27 with the bat. His lackluster performance has led to growing speculation about his future in the national team.

According to reports, Jadeja's form is under review, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee may soon make a decision regarding his future in the longer format. Some reports suggest that the selectors are looking to move beyond the veteran all-rounder.

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is reportedly focused on building a 'strong base' for the 2027 ODI World Cup and is keen to expose emerging talent to international cricket, as reported by a source close to the BCCI. The focus seems to be on giving more opportunities to younger, identified players as the team looks ahead to future global events.

India is set to return to international action with a five-match T20I series and three ODIs against England, starting January 22 in Kolkata. Following this, the team will travel to Dubai to kick off its Champions Trophy campaign. The squads for these upcoming assignments have yet to be announced, and Jadeja's participation remains uncertain amid ongoing speculations about his career.