When top order doesnt score runs pressure increases in lower order Ravindra Jadeja

"When top order doesn't score runs, pressure increases in lower order": Ravindra Jadeja

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Ravindra Jadeja

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said lack of runs from the top-order builds pressure on the lower-order and called for an improved performance from the batting unit in the Boxing Day Test here.


Jadeja played a crucial role in the rain-hit third Test against Australia at Brisbane, scoring a gritty 77 in the first innings to help India secure a draw.


“Top-order runs are very important when you play outside India, especially in Australia and South Africa. When the top order doesn’t score runs, the responsibility and pressure increase on the lower order,” Jadeja said during an interaction at the MCG.


“Hopefully, the top-order and the middle-order do well in this Test. As a team, we need the top order to perform. If everyone contributes in the batting unit, the team will do well.”

India’s top-order struggled in Brisbane, barring opener KL Rahul, who scored a valiant 84. The rest of the top and middle order crumbled, but Jadeja, playing his first match of the tour, kept India afloat.

While Washington Sundar was preferred in the opening Test in Perth, Ravichandran Ashwin featured in the second Test in Adelaide.

Jadeja said missing the first two matches worked to his advantage as it allowed him to acclimatize to the conditions and prepare for the Gabba Test.

“I got a nice few days to understand and get used to the conditions. I was here so many days, I used to bowl and bat on the tracks here. I got more familiar with the conditions here,” he said.

