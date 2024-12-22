Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > African Gold for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas Gr 1

African Gold for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1)

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Shambala, the only unbeaten horse in the field besides African Gold, has taken a dramatic jump in fitness when winning his last race, and may put up a bold show though he will be venturing beyond six furlongs for the first time

African Gold for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1)

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
African Gold for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1)
x
00:00

A small field of six three-year-olds will face the starter in the Gr 1, HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas, the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card at Mahalaxmi. African Gold, unbeaten in five starts, will be the most fancied despite the fact that statistical data is not exactly in favour of outstation horses encountering the Mahalaxmi racetrack for the first time. But the Multidimensional - Botswana three-year-old trained by Parvati Byramji, may prove a hard nut to crack over the mile trip.


Santissimo is expected to put up a stiff fight in the hands of Irishman Oisin Murphy who, surprisingly, hasn't been given an acclimatizing ride before the big race. It will perhaps be an uphill task for Psychic Star who will attempt to win her straight third group race in less than a month. Shambala, the only unbeaten horse in the field besides African Gold, has taken a dramatic jump in fitness when winning his last race, and may put up a bold show though he will be venturing beyond six furlongs for the first time.


Also Read: A fraction of his IQ!


First race at 1 pm.
Selections:

Trouvaille Trophy (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Northbound 1, Precioso 2, High Spirit 3.

KM Munshi Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Fighton 1, Ataash 2.

Ahead Of My Time Trophy (For 2y, Maidens; 1000m)
Diligence 1, Marissa 2, Elusive Art 3.

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa-Area Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Alexandros 1, Eaton Square 2, Booster Shot 3.

Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Ataturk 1, Substantial 2, Scaramouche 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy (For 3y, Maidens, Class IV; 1400m)
Red Mist 1, Star Impact 2, Chardikala 3.

HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1600m)
African Gold 1, Santissimo 2, Psychic Star 3.

Lagarde Trophy (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1200m)
Axlrod 1, The General 2, Majestic Warrior 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Red Mist (6-2)
Upsets: Milli (1-2) & Rush (8-7)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mahalaxmi racetrack mahalaxmi racecourse sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK