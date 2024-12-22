Shambala, the only unbeaten horse in the field besides African Gold, has taken a dramatic jump in fitness when winning his last race, and may put up a bold show though he will be venturing beyond six furlongs for the first time

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article African Gold for HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1) x 00:00

A small field of six three-year-olds will face the starter in the Gr 1, HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas, the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card at Mahalaxmi. African Gold, unbeaten in five starts, will be the most fancied despite the fact that statistical data is not exactly in favour of outstation horses encountering the Mahalaxmi racetrack for the first time. But the Multidimensional - Botswana three-year-old trained by Parvati Byramji, may prove a hard nut to crack over the mile trip.

Santissimo is expected to put up a stiff fight in the hands of Irishman Oisin Murphy who, surprisingly, hasn't been given an acclimatizing ride before the big race. It will perhaps be an uphill task for Psychic Star who will attempt to win her straight third group race in less than a month. Shambala, the only unbeaten horse in the field besides African Gold, has taken a dramatic jump in fitness when winning his last race, and may put up a bold show though he will be venturing beyond six furlongs for the first time.

First race at 1 pm.

Selections:

Trouvaille Trophy (For 5y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Northbound 1, Precioso 2, High Spirit 3.

KM Munshi Trophy (Class II; 1200m)

Fighton 1, Ataash 2.

Ahead Of My Time Trophy (For 2y, Maidens; 1000m)

Diligence 1, Marissa 2, Elusive Art 3.

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa-Area Trophy (Class III; 2000m)

Alexandros 1, Eaton Square 2, Booster Shot 3.

Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Ataturk 1, Substantial 2, Scaramouche 3.

Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy (For 3y, Maidens, Class IV; 1400m)

Red Mist 1, Star Impact 2, Chardikala 3.

HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y; 1600m)

African Gold 1, Santissimo 2, Psychic Star 3.

Lagarde Trophy (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1200m)

Axlrod 1, The General 2, Majestic Warrior 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Red Mist (6-2)

Upsets: Milli (1-2) & Rush (8-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.