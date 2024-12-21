'Spent whole day together...didn’t give me a hint': Jadeja reveals Ashwin kept his retirement secret until last minute

The pair surpassed India’s previous record-holders, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who together took 501 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Ravindra Jadeja attend a practice session (Pic: AFP)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said that he only learned of Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement just five minutes before the press conference at the Gabba, where the veteran off-spinner bid farewell to international cricket following the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia.

The duo of Ashwin and Jadeja had established themselves as one of the most potent bowling combinations in Test cricket. Together, they played 58 Tests, amassing 587 wickets. The pair surpassed India’s previous record-holders, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who together took 501 wickets, making Ashwin and Jadeja the nation’s most successful bowling partnership.

Jadeja admitted that Ashwin’s retirement came as a complete shock. "I got to know about the retirement at the last moment, five minutes before the press conference. It was shocking. We spent the whole day together, and he didn’t even give me a hint. I got to know at the last minute. We all know how Ashwin’s mind works," Jadeja said while addressing reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Having built a close bond with Ashwin, Jadeja described him as his "on-field mentor." Despite this personal loss, Jadeja believes it presents a chance for young players to seize the opportunity in Ashwin’s absence, as the veteran off-spinner finishes his career with 537 Test wickets.

"He is like my on-field mentor. We have been playing together for so many years. We kept passing messages to each other on the field regarding the match situation, what the batters are trying to do," said Jadeja.

"I will miss all this. We just hope that we get a better all-rounder and bowler than Ashwin. It's not like nobody can replace a player. Everyone goes, but you do get the replacement. We have to move on. In India, we always have good talents; it is not like anyone is irreplaceable. We will have to move on. It is a golden opportunity for any youngster to grab this opportunity," he added.

Jadeja’s own performance in the third Test against Australia, where his 77 in the first innings helped India secure a draw, also contributed to his confidence.

"Scoring outside when the team is in a tough position, it gives you confidence. Mindset will be the same. You will have to play according to the match situation and I will play according to the team’s role," he added.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tied, India and Australia will face off in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, starting December 26.