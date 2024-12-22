Breaking News
India to host ISSF Jr World Cup in 2025

India to host ISSF Jr World Cup in 2025

Updated on: 22 December,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

This will be the country’s third top International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event in recent times after the senior World Cup in Bhopal in 2023 and the season-ending World Cup Final earlier this year, reinforcing India’s stature as one of the sport’s top destinations in the world

India to host ISSF Jr World Cup in 2025

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India to host ISSF Jr World Cup in 2025
India has been awarded the hosting rights for next year’s Junior World Cup involving competitions in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Saturday.


This will be the country’s third top International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) event in recent times after the senior World Cup in Bhopal in 2023 and the season-ending World Cup Final earlier this year, reinforcing India’s stature as one of the sport’s top destinations in the world.


The dates of the tournament though are yet to be finalised.

