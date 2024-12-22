Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > T20I Smriti Mandhan led India dominate West Indies by 2 1 series win

Updated on: 22 December,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

India notched up their first home T20I series win in over five years with a 2-1 victory over the Caribbeans in Mumbai earlier this week

Smriti Mandhana

India will be eager to exploit their recent form and a historical advantage to subdue the West Indies in the three-match Women ODI series, beginning here on Sunday. India notched up their first home T20I series win in over five years with a 2-1 victory over the Caribbeans in Mumbai earlier this week.


Dating back to 2017, India also hold a significant 4-1 head-to-head lead over the Windies in ODIs. The lone worry for India will be the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the last two T20Is with a knee niggle.


Smriti Mandhana led India in Harmanpreet’s absence and she made a strong impression in the T20Is, striking three fifties. The graceful batter will be keen to continue in the same vein in the ODIs as well. Her form in the last 10 ODIs is outstanding, scoring 599 runs at an average of 60 while striking at 98.

